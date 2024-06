The warden of the Jefferson City Correctional Center is out. Doris Falkenrath left the post last week.

Falkenrath came under fire from family members after the death of inmate in December.

The Cole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Othel Moore. Lawyers for the family claims Moore died after being pepper – maced and violently restrained.

Earlier, four corrections officers were fired after an investigation into Moore’s death.