(LISTEN): Chiefs Super Bowl Lombardi trophies on display at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City

Missouri’s governor is inviting you to see the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 57 and 58 Lombardi trophies today at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

Governor Mike Parson will be hosting today’s public viewing in the Capitol Rotunda’s first floor from 11 am to 3 pm. Governor Parson encourages you to attend and says he hopes “Missourians from all corners of the Red Kingdom will join us to celebrate.”

The event is free and open to the public, and long lines are expected. You’ll enter the Capitol through the main security entrance, and you’ll have a photo opportunity with the trophy as well.

The event comes as Kansas lawmakers are trying to lure the Chiefs to the Sunflower State. Governor Parson was asked about the issue during the recent I-70 groundbreaking ceremony in Columbia, and he made it clear that the issue will continue to be a top priority for him in his final six months in office:



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Parson-Chiefs-1-1.mp3

“You know we’ll see what Kansas does. But I think you’ve got realize the contract is not up until 2031. So there’s a little bit of time left to be able to see what we’re going to do. But look we’re going to be competitive. We’re not just going to roll over and let Kansas come in here and take two major franchises (Chiefs and Royals) out of our state without having some sort of package ourselves,” Parson told reporters on June 13 in Columbia.