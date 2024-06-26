(LISTEN): Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses President Trumps’s New York conviction and college loans on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

A jury in New York convicted former President Donald Trump in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) recently testified on Capitol Hill before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, telling Congress that the prosecution is politically motivated. Democratic supporters of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg praise the conviction, saying no one is above the law. But General Bailey sees it differently, telling Congress that “the left hates President Trump more than they love this country” and that they’ve prioritized their hatred of the former President above the rule of law. General Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” and reiterated what he testified before Congress: that this is a strategic attack against a former President and a current candidate for President. General Bailey also discussed the court case involved college loans: