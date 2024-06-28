(LISTEN): Missouri Democratic attorney general nominee Elad Gross appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

About 200 to 250 people, including candidates in both parties, turned out for Thursday evening’s presidential debate watch party at Lakeside Ashland. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump held their first presidential debate in Atlanta, and it was broadcast on Lakeside Ashland’s movie theater. One of the candidates who appeared and spoke to numerous voters last night was Missouri Democratic attorney general nominee Elad Gross, a former assistant attorney general under then-AG Chris Koster. Mr. Gross grew up in University City, a St. Louis suburb. He earned his law degree from Washington University. One of the big issues he’s focusing on is puppy mills. Mr. Gross joined us live in-studio on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that Missouri ranks first in the nation in puppy mills for the 12th year. He notes Missourians approved a proposition at the ballot box aimed at addressing puppy mills, but says the Legislature has weakened that. He brought his dog, Liberty Belle, into the studio with him. Liberty Belle was rescued from a puppy mill and has a broken leg. Counselor Gross also wants to see more action from the Missouri attorney general’s office on scammers, noting the amount of elderly and other residents receiving scam calls. He says the attorney general’s office needs more staff to investigate scammers. Mr. Gross is also calling for staffing a public corruption unit and restarting the Conservation Division. One of the issues he heard about from several voters in Ashland last night was inflation. Mr. Gross wants to see workable solutions: