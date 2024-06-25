(LISTEN): Missouri GOP secretary of state candidate Valentina Gomez appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination in August, meaning the secretary of state’s office will be an open seat in November. Eight Republicans are running in the August primary, and three Democrats are running as well. St. Louis Republican Valentina Gomez is seeking the GOP nomination for secretary of state against seven other primary opponents. Those opponents include House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres), former House Speaker Pro Tem Shane Schoeller (R-Willard), State Sens. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) and Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) and State Rep. Adam Schwadron (R-St. Charles). Jamie Corley of St. Louis and Mike Carter of St. Charles are also running as Republicans. Ms. Gomez joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, predicting she will win the August GOP primary. She describes herself as “the future of the Republican Party” and slammed her primary opponents without naming them, saying she’s not bought and paid for. Ms. Gomez is calling for an America First agenda, along with single-day voting and paper ballots. She also criticizes the GOP supermajorities in Jefferson City for not getting more legislative victories: