(LISTEN): Missouri House Minority Leader and gubernatorial candidate Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in August. Leader Quade is finishing her eighth and final year in the Missouri House due to term limits. She grew up in rural Webster County and now lives in Springfield. Her mother was a waitress and her father worked in a factory. Leader Quade joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. Republicans have dominated in rural Missouri in statewide elections since 2016. Leader Quade aims to change that. She tells listeners she and about ten other House Democrats will be attending the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association steak fry dinner in Sedalia, which is a big event for farmers and ranchers. Leader Quade tells listeners that it’s important to show up and listen and hear from voters across Missouri, including the rural areas. She says that’s important as a state representative as well. We also discussed the Kansas City Chiefs situation. Kansas lawmakers will return to the capitol in Topeka on June 18, for a special legislative session regarding the Kansas City Chiefs. The Associated Press (AP) says legislative efforts are underway in Topeka to lure the Chiefs to the Sunflower State. State Rep. Mark Sharp (D-Kansas City) tells Kansas City’s KMBC-TV that he wants to see Missouri’s GOP supermajority do something. He’s worried the Chiefs could move to Kansas. Leader Quade worries about it as well, highlighting the economic impact of the Chiefs as well as having the Super Bowl champions in Kansas City. “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn was today’s guest host on “Wake Up”: