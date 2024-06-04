(LISTEN): Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) discussions session and lawsuit on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri House’s chief clerk, Dana Miller, filed a lawsuit Friday at the Cole County Courthouse in Jefferson City against House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) and his chief of staff Rod Jetton, alleging intimidation and harassment. She told reporters on the courthouse steps on Friday that there is a culture of fear in the Missouri Capitol building. Speaker Plocher joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. While he says he won’t get into the lawsuit’s details, he believes this is all part of a “coup” to take him out. Speaker Plocher tells listeners that elected officials like him, who are elected and answer to voters, should run the Missouri House. We also asked Speaker Plocher about Ms. Miller’s comments about a culture of fear. He says unelected bureaucrats are trying to run the House. Speaker Plocher, who is running for Missouri secretary of state, also discussed the recently-completed 2024 session in Jefferson City. He says while 29 bills were sent to Governor Mike Parson’s desk, they were important. Speaker Plocher tells listeners the the GOP-controlled Legislature left $1.5 billion in a rainy day fund. Speaker Plocher also praises legislation that Governor Parson has signed that allows charter schools to operate in Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and all Boone County school districts. Senate President Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) has pushed the charter school proposal, adding that the bill offers $450-million in new dollars for public education. Speaker Plocher also discussed immigration, fentanyl and hearing aide legislation: