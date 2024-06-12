(LISTEN): Missouri House Veterans Committee chair Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) manages seven veterans homes across the Show-Me State, including one in mid-Missouri’s Mexico. They also operate five cemeteries across the state, including one in mid-Missouri’s Jacksonville. State Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City), who chairs the House Veterans Committee, joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, telling listeners that the state has not been funding the MVC the way it was promised. Missouri currently has a record surplus in Jefferson City. Chairman Griffith tells listeners that the MVC needs about $50-million in funding to help them to maintain and improve veterans homes and cemeteries and to help veterans. The chairman tells listeners that he worried recently that the Missouri Veterans Commission may have to close a veterans home: