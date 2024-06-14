(LISTEN): Missouri’s governor vows to make Missouri competitive with Kansas for Chiefs

Kansas lawmakers head back to Topeka next week for a special legislative session regarding the Kansas City Chiefs.

Some Kansas lawmakers want to lure the Chiefs to the Sunflower State. Missouri Governor Mike Parson was asked about the issue by reporters after the I-70 groundbreaking ceremony in Columbia.



“You know we’ll see what Kansas does. But I think you’ve got realize the contract is not up until 2031. So there’s a little bit of time left to be able to see what we’re going to do. But look we’re going to be competitive. We’re not just going to roll over and let Kansas come in here and take two major franchises (Chiefs and Royals) out of our state without having some sort of package ourselves,” Parson says.

Governor Parson has six-and-a-half months left in office. He says this issue is and will continue to be a top priority:

“What happened in Jackson County was a tough one for them when the voters voted that down. But look we’ve got to figure out a solution why the voters voted it down and how do we fix it. My whole intention the last few months I’m here is to do everything I can to put a deal together to make sure Missouri is going to be competitive against Kansas,” says Parson.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield), who’s seeking Missouri’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination, worries about the potential move of the Chiefs. During a recent interview on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, she highlighted the economic impact of the Chiefs as well as having the Super Bowl champions in Kansas City.