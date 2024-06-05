(LISTEN); MoDOT’s Randy Aulbur discusses Highway 54 tri-level project on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is warning about significant delays, when improvements start in a few weeks on Jefferson City’s aging tri-level and on Highway 54. MoDOT says crews plan to narrow busy Highway 54 to one lane in each direction from the Senator Roy Blunt bridge in Jefferson City to Missouri Boulevard starting in mid-June and continuing through early September. MoDOT engineer Randy Aulbur joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri,” telling listeners that the work is needed for preventive maintenance. MoDOT says 86,000 vehicles a day come through the tri-level area, with three major highways (Highways 54, 50 and 63) converging in the same area. MoDOT says the tri-level bridges were built in 1964 and that the “flyover” bridges were built in 1991. Mr. Aulbur tells listeners that the bridges need work. He’s urging you to be patient and says MoDOT will be displaying message boards: