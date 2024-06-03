(LISTEN): More than 40 Boone County residents have their mail stolen and in some cases burned

Boone County sheriff’s deputies are crediting an alert citizen for finding mail that was stolen from mailboxes east of Columbia and then apparently thrown out.

Boone County Sheriff’s Department Captain Brian Leer credits the citizen, Mike Russell, who reached out to 939 the Eagle to raise awareness of the issue. Mr. Russell tells 939 the Eagle that the mail was taken recently from several subdivisions and neighborhoods:



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Russell-Mail-1.mp3

“Some of the neighborhoods that were involved was in Old Hawthorne, in the Vineyards, on New Haven road, on Richland road, Mexico Gravel road. And Rangeline and Vemers Ford road,” Mr. Russell says.

As for Captain Leer, he tells 939 the Eagle that at least 41 Boone County residents have now received their stolen mail, some of its burned, thanks to Mr. Russell’s efforts. Mr. Russell has advice for residents and homeowners east of Columbia, or anywhere:

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Russell-Mail-2.mp3

“Be aware of who is stopping at mailboxes, even if it’s not in your own neighborhood. If you’re driving down the road or you see a vehicle that doesn’t look like it should be stopping at mailboxes and you see them doing that kind of thing, get a license number, get a description, get something,” says Russell.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the stolen mail should contact Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.