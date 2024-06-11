(LISTEN): NFIB Missouri director Brad Jones discusses job openings and Ashland’s Ranken on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

NFIB Missouri director Brad Jones says 42 percent of NFIB Missouri members now have jobs that they cannot fill, up from April’s 40 percent number. Mr. Jones joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that small businesses represents 40 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP). He says as small businesses go, so goes the nation. Mr. Jones tells listeners that three specific areas that his members are having a hard time finding employees are construction, manufacturing and transportation. Mr. Jones tells listeners that Ranken Technical College’s multi-million dollar Ashland campus should help with the shortage of employees. The Ashland campus is focusing on construction, IT, nursing and manufacturing. Ranken also plans to incorporate life skills into its curriculum: