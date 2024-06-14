(LISTEN): State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) discusses Hallsville storm damage on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

More than 1,200 residents in the Centralia, Hallsville and Harrisburg areas have lost power, from Thursday night’s storms in mid-Missouri. Boone Electric Cooperative says there were about 30 outages overall at one point, with about 2,500 members impacted at one point last night. Crews have worked around-the-clock to restore power to about one-thousand residents, leaving 1,239 without power. Most of those residents live in Centralia, Hallsville and Harrisburg. One Hallsville listener describes the area as a “war zone”, due to storm damage. State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. She tells listeners that the tornado sirens in Hallsville did not sound last night. The Boone County Office of Emergency Management says it is working to identify and correct all issues with the tornado sirens: