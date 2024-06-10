(LISTEN): Thursday groundbreaking ceremony planned in Columbia for massive I-70 project; Governor Parson to attend

Missouri’s governor, state lawmakers and state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials will be in Columbia on Thursday for the groundbreaking ceremony for the $405-million project to rebuild and expand I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City.

MoDOT project director Jeff Gander tells 939 the Eagle that the work will begin after the Fourth of July east of Columbia, near Routes M and J. Jeff Gander is requesting your patience.



“There will be nighttime lane closures where I-70 will be dropped down to one lane, but you’ll see them working at night and you’ll see working behind barrier wall. So we are committed to keeping two lanes open (in) each direction during the peak hours,” Gander says.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed bipartisan legislation in August providing $2.8 billion to reconstruct and expand I-70 to six lanes from Blue Springs to Wentzville. The first phase will be the 20 miles from Columbia to Kingdom City. MoDOT plans to install new concrete pavement on all three lanes in each direction from Columbia to Kingdom City.

MoDOT’s Gander says the work will begin after the Fourth of July east of Columbia. We should learn the exact location on Thursday:

“As soon as we can, we will start working in the Connector area (I-70 and Highway 63) as well. Like I say, most of what you’re going to see in the Connector is us doing grading and building stuff online. And for awhile at least you won’t see any traffic switches, you’ll just see us working around the connector,” says Gander.

He says MoDOT will also plans to tear down the bridge at Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange as part of the project. MoDOT says 160,000 vehicles go through that interchange daily, making it mid-Missouri’s busiest interchange. MoDOT also plans a roundabout interchange at I-70 and Highway 54 in Kingdom City. Mr. Gander says they’ll get rid of two traffic signals there, saying that will improve traffic flow.

Thursday’s ceremony will take place at 10 am at the Drury Plaza hotel near Columbia’s I-70 and 63 interchange. Click here to learn more about the project.