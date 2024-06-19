Mid – Missouri’s busy ice plant catches fire

Reports from the scene of an Osage County fire are calling it a complete loss. Firefighters are on the scene of the large fire at the Hilke Ice plant in Freeburg. Facebook video showed numerous trucks on the scene and flames and smoke high into the air. The fire broke out before 2-am. Seven fire departments assisted Freeburg crews at the scene.

The firm provides ice to hundreds of stores in dozens of states including Mid-Missouri. The plant has seen several expansions in recent years. The fire comes at the Hilke’s busiest time of the year, especially with the current heat wave.