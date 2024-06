Missouri Budget Project economist says state govt. finances are in good shape

Is there another potential Missouri income tax cut headed your way? The Missouri Budget Project’s Tom Kruckemeyer says the state is in good shape …

One time federal dollars and growing sales tax income factor into the healthy $51.7 – billion dollar budgets passed by lawmakers this year.

As for the Governor calling lawmakers back for a special session on a supplemental budget, Kruckemeyer doesn’t think that will happen.