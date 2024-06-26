Mizzou athletic director Veatch to brief reporters in Springfield today

The UM Board of Curators will be holding Thursday’s board meeting in southwest Missouri’s Springfield, and new Mizzou athletic director Laird Veatch will deliver a presentation on his first 60 days on the job.

Mr. Veatch began his new job in Columbia on May 1, describing his hiring as a dream come true. Mr. Veatch and UM System President Dr. Mun Choi will meet with reporters this afternoon in Springfield.

Mr. Veatch spent five years at Mizzou from 1997-2002 and also served as the general manager for Mizzou Sports Properties from 2003-2006. He says he’s grateful for the opportunity. He’s excited about the $250-million plan approved by the UM Board of Curators in April to improve Mizzou’s Memorial Stadium. Curators say it will preserve the stadium’s tradition-rich elements while embracing a vibrant future.