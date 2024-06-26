Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Mizzou athletic director Veatch to brief reporters in Springfield today

Mizzou athletic director Veatch to brief reporters in Springfield today

Here is another rendering of Mizzou’s planned $250-million Memorial Stadium improvement project in Columbia (rendering courtesy of Mizzou Athletics senior associate athletic director Ryan Koslen)

The UM Board of Curators will be holding Thursday’s board meeting in southwest Missouri’s Springfield, and new Mizzou athletic director Laird Veatch will deliver a presentation on his first 60 days on the job.

Mr. Veatch began his new job in Columbia on May 1, describing his hiring as a dream come true. Mr. Veatch and UM System President Dr. Mun Choi will meet with reporters this afternoon in Springfield.

Mr. Veatch spent five years at Mizzou from 1997-2002 and also served as the general manager for Mizzou Sports Properties from 2003-2006. He says he’s grateful for the opportunity. He’s excited about the $250-million plan approved by the UM Board of Curators in April to improve Mizzou’s Memorial Stadium. Curators say it will preserve the stadium’s tradition-rich elements while embracing a vibrant future.

© Copyright 2024, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer