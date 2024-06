Mo Congressional candidate says GOP needs to go after Biden’s involvement in Trump trial

Republican Congressional candidate Kurt Schaefer says his potential colleagues on Capitol Hill are missing a bet if they don’t look into President Biden’s involvement in the New York Trump trial …

He says Congress has the power to subpoena e-mails from both Joe Biden and the New York prosecutor in the Trump conviction.

Schaefer is running for the 3rd District Congressional seat held by Blaine Luetkemeyer who is retiring .