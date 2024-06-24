Mo River Bridge roadwork could be a headache

You better be ready to build some extra time into your commute. Mo-Dot’s contractor is starting up work on the tri-level interchange and the approaches to the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City ..

Mo-Dot’s Randy Aulbur says you can expect delays and jammed traffic until at least September.

Many have questioned Mo-Dot’s timing for the project with the potential for tie-ups because of that Lake traffic. There’s also more road work planned for Highway – 54 from the bridge all the way to Kingdom City.