Sec State candidate says the rest of Missouri’s field are ‘bought and paid for’

You might know this candidate best after she took a flamethrower to LGBT books from a local Missouri library. Valentina Gomez is part of the crowded GOP field for Secretary of State …

Gomez will take on seven other Republicans including House Speaker and Senator Mary Ellen Coleman.

Gomez, who immigrated to the U-S from Colombia, was also an NCAA competitive swimmer. She’s strongly against men competing in women’s sports at any level.