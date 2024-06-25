Shelter Insurance president praises J.D. Power’s 2024 auto insurance study results

Columbia-based Shelter Insurance has ranked first in customer satisfaction in the Central Region for the seventh time in J.D. Power’s 2024 U-S auto insurance study.

The study is based on responses from auto insurance customers and took place from August 2023 through April. Shelter president Rockne Corbin describes the award as a great honor, crediting Shelter’s agents and employees for their level of service and support for customers.

Shelter Insurance is the seventh-largest employer in Columbia/Boone County, according to 2024 statistics from Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI). Shelter currently has 1,382 employees in Boone County, according to REDI numbers.