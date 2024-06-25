Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Shelter Insurance president praises J.D. Power’s 2024 auto insurance study results

Shelter Insurance president praises J.D. Power’s 2024 auto insurance study results

The Shelter Insurance headquarters are located on Broadway in Columbia (2021 file photo courtesy of Shelter Insurance)

Columbia-based Shelter Insurance has ranked first in customer satisfaction in the Central Region for the seventh time in J.D. Power’s 2024 U-S auto insurance study.

The study is based on responses from auto insurance customers and took place from August 2023 through April. Shelter president Rockne Corbin describes the award as a great honor, crediting Shelter’s agents and employees for their level of service and support for customers.

Shelter Insurance is the seventh-largest employer in Columbia/Boone County, according to 2024 statistics from Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI). Shelter currently has 1,382 employees in Boone County, according to REDI numbers.

© Copyright 2024, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer