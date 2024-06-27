Listen to KWOS Live
UM Curators meeting today in Springfield; health care remains a top priority for President Choi

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi speaks to Missouri Governor Mike Parson at the February 11, 2022 education/workforce roundtable at Mizzou’s NextGen facility (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

Health care in rural Missouri will be a key topic of discussion at today’s UM Board of Curators meeting in southwest Missouri’s Springfield.

The board is meeting at Springfield’s White River conference center. Rural health care has been a priority for UM System President Dr. Mun Choi. The MU School of Medicine Springfield clinical campus opened in 2016 as a public/private partnership between the MU School of Medicine and CoxHealth and Mercy hospitals, where doctors provide patient-centered care for Missourians and others. President Choi notes this campus also works to increase the number of doctors who decide to practice in rural Missouri

UMKC’s School of Pharmacy created a collaborative campus with Missouri State in Springfield in 2014 to make pharmacy programs more accessible to more students and better serve Missouri’s health care needs.

