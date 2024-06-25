Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: At least 1,000 mid-Missourians remain without power from severe storms

Boone Electric Cooperative’s new headquarters are located on Columbia’s Rangeline, just south of I-70 (April 2023 file photo courtesy of Boone Electric spokesman Josh Booth)

Utility crews from Ameren Missouri and from Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative are currently working to restore power to more than 1,000 residents in the 939 the Eagle listening area.

Severe thunderstorms with strong winds blew through mid-Missouri early this evening, knocking power out to Ameren Missouri residents in the Mexico, Benton City and Wellsville areas east of Columbia.

Boone Electric’s outage map says 293 customers are currently without power this evening, primarily in the Columbia and Rocheport areas. Crews are working in difficult conditions, with more storms expected overnight.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis issued severe thunderstorm warnings earlier this evening for Boone, Callaway, Cooper, Moniteau, Randolph, Howard, Audrain and Montgomery counties

