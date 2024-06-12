UPDATE: Convicted mid-Missouri killer Hosier is executed

A former Jefferson City firefighter convicted of the gruesome 2009 killing of his former lover has been executed at the state’s maximum-security prison in Bonne Terre.

69-year-old David Hosier was convicted of first degree murder for the death of Angela Gilpin in 2009.

The Missouri Department of Corrections says Hosier was executed by lethal injection Tuesday at the Bonne Terre prison, and was pronounced dead at 6:11 pm. Governor Mike Parson denied clemency for Hosier, saying he stalked and harassed Ms. Gilpin for weeks before killing her and her husband with a submachine gun.

Missourinet reports Hosier quoted Timothy from the Bible in his final statement, saying, in part: “I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race.”

Hosier was captured in Oklahoma after the 2009 early-morning Jefferson City killings. Court documents say Oklahoma authorities allegedly found 15 firearms in Hosier’s vehicle after his capture, along with a bulletproof vest and a crowbar.