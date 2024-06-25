UPDATE: Detention hearings set for today for four Lake-area alleged outlaw motorcycle gang members

Federal prosecutors are accusing the Galloping Goose motorcycle club at the Lake of the Ozarks of promoting a climate of fear through intimidation, violence and threats of violence.

A federal grand jury in Jefferson City has returned a 25-count federal indictment against seven people who are alleged members of what federal prosecutors call the Galloping Goose outlaw motorcycle gang. The indictment alleges that members of the Galloping Goose were involved in acts of violence, including assault, extortion and attempted robbery.

U-S Attorney’s office spokesman Don Ledford tells 939 the Eagle that detention hearings are set for today (Tuesday) for leader Tonka Ponder and three other Galloping Goose members: 48-year-old Tretch Lawrence, 34-year-old Keith Nolen Jr., known as “Seg”, and 41-year-old Daniel Kurtzenborn. The indictment alleges that Tonka Ponder and the three other men conspired to assault members of the Mongols Motorcycle club and the Iron Celtics Motorcycle Association in July 2021, resulting in serious physical injuries during a high-profile shooting on the busy Bagnell Dam strip.

Mr. Ledford says Tonka Ponder, Lawrence, Nolen and Kurtzeborn remain in the custody of the U-S Marshals.