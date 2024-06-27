UPDATE: Judge finds convicted Jefferson City rapist to be a predatory sexual offender

A Jefferson City man will spend the rest of his life in prison, after being sentenced this morning to two consecutive life sentences for forcible rape.

Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson says Special Judge Heather Miller has also found 53-year-old Francis Henry Kempker to be a predatory sexual offender. Prosecutor Thompson has told 939 the Eagle that Kempker would bond women out of the Cole County jail and then rape and physically abuse them at his Centertown shop.

Kemper was convicted on the counts after a five-day jury trial in April. Three victims testified during the trial, as did Cole County sheriff’s deputies and detectives.

Kempker will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Prosecutor Thompon praises Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey for assisting his office with the prosecution.