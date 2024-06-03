Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: MoDOT warns of significant delays this summer near Jefferson City’s Missouri River bridge

The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to begin the work in mid-June (June 2024 graphic courtesy of the MoDOT Central District Facebook page)

State transportation officials say mid-Missouri commuters and Lake-area travelers should expect significant delays soon when crews narrow busy Highway 54 in Jefferson City from the Senator Roy Blunt bridge to Missouri Boulevard.

The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says crews will narrow Highway 54 to one lane in each direction from the bridge to Missouri Boulevard starting in mid-June and continuing throughout the busy summer season through early September. MoDOT says you can expect significant delays.

MoDOT has tweeted that with a large program of projects to deliver and with some construction limited due to weather and temperature constraints, they are unable to delay all projects until the winter.

