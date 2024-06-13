UPDATE: NWS says mid-Missouri could see large hail and damaging winds tonight

Listen to KWOS Live
(June 13, 2024 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

While the tornado threat is low, the National Weather Service (NWS) says central Missouri could see a few strong thunderstorms this evening, including winds up to 70 miles per hour and large hail.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Alex Elmore tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia and the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area are expected to see storms between 8 and 11 tonight. Mr. Elmore says we won’t see storms during that entire time. Jefferson City, Fulton and Boonville could also see storms. Large hail is also a possibility.

The National Weather Service says northern Missouri’s Macon and Kirksville are at an enhanced risk this evening. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast and weather information.

