UPDATE: Severe storms knock power out to more than 2,000 mid-Missouri residents

Crews from Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative are expected to work throughout the night, trying to restore power to a few thousand mid-Missouri residents.

Thursday night’s severe thunderstorms prompted tornado warnings in Boone, Callaway and Audrain counties, along with numerous severe thunderstorm warnings across the entire 939 the Eagle listening area. About 2,500 Boone Electric customers are currently without power, with many of them in the Hallsville, Centralia and Harrisburg areas.

Wind gusts of up to 70 miles an hour are reported in places, and intense lightning impacted I-70 travelers across mid-Missouri.