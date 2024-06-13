Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: Severe storms knock power out to more than 2,000 mid-Missouri residents

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for mid-Missouri’s Callaway and Osage counties until 11 pm (June 13, 2024 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

Crews from Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative are expected to work throughout the night, trying to restore power to a few thousand mid-Missouri residents.

Thursday night’s severe thunderstorms prompted tornado warnings in Boone, Callaway and Audrain counties, along with numerous severe thunderstorm warnings across the entire 939 the Eagle listening area. About 2,500 Boone Electric customers are currently without power, with many of them in the Hallsville, Centralia and Harrisburg areas.

Wind gusts of up to 70 miles an hour are reported in places, and intense lightning impacted I-70 travelers across mid-Missouri.

