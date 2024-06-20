Will Nashville bar that served MU student who later drowned be charged with a crime?

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission is continuing to investigate whether Riley Strain was over served alcohol on the night of his disappearance. Strain was the MU student on a fraternity trip to Nashville in March when he went missing after leaving Luke’s Bridge Bar 32 in downtown Nashville. He was found 14 days later in the Cumberland River. An autopsy report released Tuesday said he had accidently drowned and his blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit to drive. Luke’s Bridge Bar says that Strain was served one alcoholic drink and two waters while he was there.