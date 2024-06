Will storms dip down into Central Missouri this evening?

There’s a chance for isolated storms tonight. But most of it should stay north of Mid – Missouri. Areas between I-70 and Highway 24 are in a slight risk for severe storms.

Those areas will have potential of seeing up to golf ball size hail and 60-70 mph winds.

Storms will likely be less severe the farther south you go, but isolated strong storms are possible late in the evening as far south as Jefferson City.