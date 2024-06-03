Will the judge send President Trump to jail?

Will you watch Donald Trump have to do the ‘perp walk’ to jail following his conviction in the hush money case? Court watchers think jail time for the former President is a long shot. But former Mid – Missouri senator and assistant attorney general Kurt Schaefer isn’t so sure …

Schaefer is running for Congress.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey calls the conviction a case that would only warrant probation at the worst, but he also adds that he wouldn’t be surprised if the judge orders Trump to jail.