Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports

Will the judge send President Trump to jail?

Will you watch Donald Trump have to do the ‘perp walk’ to jail following his conviction in the hush money case? Court watchers think jail time for the former President is a long shot. But former Mid – Missouri senator and assistant attorney general Kurt Schaefer isn’t so sure …

Schaefer is running for Congress.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey calls the conviction a case that would only warrant probation at the worst, but he also adds that he wouldn’t be surprised if the judge orders Trump to jail.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer