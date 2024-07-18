Ashland murder trial continues

A prosecution witness has testified that an Ashland man killed during a 2021 argument was stabbed 22 times.

939 the Eagle News was in the courtroom on Wednesday for the trial of 22–year-old Robin Morales-Sanchez, who is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2021 stabbing death of 47-year-old Moises Hernandez-Sanchez. Testimony in open court indicates the victim was stabbed 22 times.

Both the suspect and victim worked at Ashland’s Jose Jalapeno’s. Defense attorneys are arguing that Morales-Sanchez killed in self-defense. Defense attorneys called a Jefferson City woman who was arrested in Kansas with Morales-Sanchez after the death to the witness stand on Wednesday: she testified that Morales-Sanchez’s head was bleeding and that he had a black eye. She testified he told her he had been jumped. But Boone County assistant prosecutor Susan Boresi questioned the witness’ credibility and she also produced the shirt that the suspect wore that night from an evidence bag. Prosecutor Boresi said in open court that the blood on the shirt belonged to Hernandez-Sanchez, not the defendant.

There are at least three rows in the courtroom behind Morales-Sanchez that are blocked off. with a bailiff behind him. There are bailiffs inside and outside the courtroom.

Robin Morales-Sanchez wore a white dress shirt and dress pants in court on Wednesday. He is wearing glasses and has headphones in his ear. There are interpreters in the courtroom quietly translating what is being said so he can hear. The court authorized the translators.

Day three of the trial is Thursday and the trial could continue into Friday. Boone County Circuit Judge Joshua Calvin Devine is presiding at the trial.