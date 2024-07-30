Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon discusses no-excuse absentee voting and Missouri’s August primary on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Boone County’s clerk is forecasting a 25 to 30 percent voter turnout for next Tuesday’s August primary election. County clerk Brianna Lennon joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that no-excuse absentee voting has been very popular. Clerk Lennon says they’re averaging about 150 voters a day at the Roger Wilson Boone County Government Center in downtown Columbia. Her office is open every day this week from 8 am until 5 pm, and will be open Saturday from 9 am until 1 pm. You can also cast a no-excuse absentee ballot Saturday from 10 am until 3 pm at the Southern Boone County Public Library in Ashland and at the Centralia Public library. Clerk Lennon reminds you to bring a photo ID to the polls, which can include a Missouri driver’s license, a US passport or a military ID. Clerk Lennon also says anyone with an illness or a physical disability can call her office at (573) 886-4375, and her office can arrange to have your ballot delivered by a bipartisan team of election judges: