BREAKING: Boone County assistant fire chief dies during flash flooding rescue operations

Columbia firefighters confirm that Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Mike Matthew Tobben was killed during rescue operations during this (Monday) morning’s flash flooding in the Columbia area.

Columbia Fire Department spokeswoman Katherine Rodriguez tells 939 the Eagle that Mr. Tobben’s boat lost power during rescue operations and capsized. The exact location is unclear. Ms. Rodriguez says Mr. Tobben’s body has been recovered. Columbia and Boone County authorities used boats and helicopters as they checked rivers. Mr. Tobben served at the Boone County Fire Protection District’s Bureau Director of Training, according to their website.

Ms. Rodriguez tells 939 the Eagle that they’ve rescued five people and one dog from floodwaters. She says there was flooding at Broadway and Providence in downtown Columbia and near Bear Creek and Rangeline.