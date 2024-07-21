BREAKING: President Biden drops out of Presidential race

(Zimmer News Network’s Don Louzader) – President Joe Biden on Sunday announced on social media that he will suspend his 2024 campaign for re-election after mounting pressure from Democrats on Capitol Hill.

The list of Democrat lawmakers who have publicly called for Biden to step away has grown considerably in recent days, with the party’s leadership said to have been engaged in talks with the President to convince him he could not win re-election in November.

Biden says he’s offering his full support and endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s nominee for President.

