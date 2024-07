Charges have been dropped against one of the men accused of first-degree murder in the deadly gun battle in Fulton last week. 23-year-old Taeon Logan was present at the scene but cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jakiem O. Braggs on Kathy Street in Fulton last week. Charges were dismissed and Logan was released from custody on Friday. Four other adults and a juvenile are in custody. Police say Braggs was ambushed after being lured to the street on social media.