Familiar name at Mizzou and in Columbia to oversee Tiger Scholarship Fund

Former Mizzou men’s basketball assistant coach Brad Loos is returning to Columbia to become Mizzou’s senior associate athletics director of development for the Tiger Scholarship Fund (TSF).

Mizzou athletics director Laird Veatch made the announcement on Tuesday, saying Mr. Loos has a proven track record of fostering strong relationships and driving significant support for athletics programs.

Mr. Loos was an assistant coach for Mizzou men’s basketball from 2014-2017 and served as a development officer with the TSF from 2017-2023. He spent last year at the University of Memphis, where he was senior associate athletics director.

Mr. Loos says he’s incredibly excited to return to Mizzou and to rejoin Mizzou Athletics.