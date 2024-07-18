UPDATE ** Fulton Police now hunting for MORE murder suspects

Update — Fulton Police NOW say they are hunting for two additional suspects in the shooting that killed. Jakiem Braggs. They haven’t released their names.

Fulton police have arrested the three other suspects after a fatal gunfight on Kathy Street in Fulton Tuesday afternoon. 19-year-old Jakiem O. Braggs of Fulton was shot to death and several nearby vehicles were struck by gunfire. 23-year-old Taeon Logan of Fulton was arrested and charged with first degree murder. Police say two other suspects, Quiara Walton and Emmanual Brown, are now in the Callaway County Jail. Police also arrested a juvenile suspect.