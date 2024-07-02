Listen to KWOS Live
JCMO man charged in weekend shooting

A Jefferson City man is being held in the Cole County jail after a shooting Sunday afernnon on Ewing Drive in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police responded about 4 p.m. Sunday to a reported weapons offense. A victim in home on Ewing Drive that had been shot and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.   Police say 19-year-old Adonius Miquel Boykin fled the scene on foot. He was later arrested by Columbia Police.  He’s been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

