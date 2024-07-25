(LISTEN): Economist Tom Kruckmeyer discusses tax incentives for Chiefs, Royals on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Kansas lawmakers are trying to lure the Kansas City Chiefs and perhaps the Royals to the Sunflower State. Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) leaves office in January and has made it clear that one of his priorities is keeping the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri. His administration is currently working to put a deal together to make sure the Show-Me State is competitive with Kansas. The governor says Missouri will be competitive, telling reporters in Columbia in mid-June that “we’re not just going to roll over and let Kansas come in here and take two major franchises (Chiefs and Royals) out of our state without having some sort of package ourselves.” Sports economist Tom Kruckmeyer of Jefferson City joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” and blasts any possible tax incentives for the Chiefs or Royals, particularly the Chiefs. Mr. Kruckmeyer tells listeners that public subsidies for sports team facilities do not pay for themselves, describing them as a net drain on the treasuries of taxing jurisdictions. Mr. Kruckmeyer tells listeners that Governor Parson will likely propose the use of public funds, but notes the specifics are unknown. Mr. Kruckmeyer describes the Kansas City Chiefs as “fantastically profitable,” saying last year’s Chiefs profit was $95-million, citing Forbes magazine. Kruckmeyer tells listeners he’s been studying this issue since then-St. Louis Cardinals football owner Bill Bidwill moved the Big Red to Arizona in 1988.: