(LISTEN): Firefighters from across Missouri expected to attend Tobben’s funeral in Union

Visitation and funeral services are now set for Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Matthew Tobben, who drowned early Monday morning after rescuing two civilian pedestrians stranded in Bear Creek floodwaters.

Meantime, the U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation placed two wreaths at district headquarters in Columbia on Wednesday, to honor Mr. Tobben. Boone County Fire assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp is grateful, and tells 939 the Eagle that this week’s procession along the route between Columbia and Union for Mr. Tobben was unreal:



“That tell us that he had an impact on not only on the emergency services world but he had an impact with the civilians and the people of the state of Missouri. And I think those people who came out yesterday wanted to show their support for not only emergency services but for his family and that means a lot to our organization as it does to Union and Franklin County as well,” Blomenkamp says.

Many of the first responders and civilians standing on I-70 and Highway 47 overpasses carried American flags.

A retired minister who spoke at Wednesday’s emotional wreath-laying ceremony at the Boone County Fire Protection District says fallen assistant chief Tobben is touching the hand of God now. Retired minister Paula Ritchie spoke, and her comments touched Mr. Blomenkamp:

“You know good people go to Heaven. And that’s my belief, it’s not everybody’s belief but that’s my belief. And so it means something when you hear that. I fully believe that is to be true, and that’s why I kind of get choked-up with that,” says Blomenkamp.

Mr. Tobben died after rescuing two civilian pedestrians during Monday morning’s flash flooding in the Bear creek. Boone County commissioners Kip Kendrick and Justin Aldred also attended the ceremony, and presented a wreath to the district. Commissioner Aldred spoke:

“Times of tragedy may pass but our remembrance of this ultimate sacrifice should not. Please keep our first responders in mind, and keep the family of assistant chief Tobben in mind as well,” Aldred says.

Visitation for Matthew Tobben is Friday from 3-8 pm at Oltmann Funeral Home in eastern Missouri’s Union. Funeral services, which will include bagpipes, will be Saturday at 11 am at East Central College. Burial will be private.