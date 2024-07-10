(LISTEN): Former State Sen. Bob Onder (R) discusses Trump congressional endorsement on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Seven Republicans, two Democrats and Libertarian nominee Jordan Rowden of Vienna are running to replace retiring third district U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) in November. Former State Sen. Bob Onder (R) has released a new television ad, promoting former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Former Senator Onder joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he is the “MAGA America first candidate.” Senator Onder tells listeners that he is the frontrunner in the race, and says he’ll work to implement former President Trump’s agenda on Capitol Hill, if they’re both elected. Inflation, the southern border, illegal immigration and energy are top priorities for Mr. Onder, who also addressed questions about his residency on-air. Former Senator Onder also addressed critics who say he didn’t pay his taxes. Former Senator Onder notes he’s a physician, small business owner and has real estate, emphasizing he pays a lot in taxes. He tells listeners that he was a month late in paying one personal property tax bill. The other six August GOP primary candidates are Arnie Dienoff of O’Fallon, Chad Bicknell of Arnold, Kyle Bone of DeSoto, former State Sen. Kurt Schaefer (R-Columbia), State Rep. Justin Hicks (R-Lake St. Louis) and Bruce Bowman of Jefferson City. The two Democrats running in the August primary are Bethany Mann of Wentzville and Andrew Daly of Fulton: