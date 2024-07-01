(LISTEN): Jefferson City’s mayor discusses Governor Parson’s vetoes and pickleball courts on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed a $50.5 billion dollar state operating budget, which includes about $14.9 billion in general revenue. The governor has also issued 173 line-item vetoes totaling about $1-billion. Governor Parson says his use of the veto pen is not something he does eagerly, adding that the vetoes represent the elimination of what he describes as unnecessary pet projects and the protection of the taxpayer dime. One of the vetoes is $8-million in funding for a convention center parking garage in Jefferson City. Mayor Ron Fitzwater joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that Friday was a bittersweet day because of the veto. Mayor Fitzwater doesn’t expect the veto to be overridden by state lawmakers in September, telling listeners that Jefferson City will have to find another way to fund it. He maintains it is a statewide project because of the shortage of parking when lawmakers are in session in Jefferson City from January to May. Another topic we discussed during the live interview is pickleball. Mayor Fitzwater praises the turnout at this weekend’s official ribbon-cutting for pickleball courts at Washington Park. Mayor Fitzwater tells listeners there are eight outdoor courts, adding that pickleball is growing in popularity and is an amazing sport: