(LISTEN): Missouri GOP secretary of state candidate Jamie Corley appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Eight Republicans and three Democrats have filed in hopes to replace Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (R), who is running for governor. The eight Republicans include Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres), former House Speaker Pro Tem Shane Schoeller (R-Willard), State Sens. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) and Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) and State Rep. Adam Schwadron (R-St. Charles). Former congressional staffer Jamie Corley is also running. She has worked for three members of Congress. Ms. Corley joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that there is a path to victory for her. She tells listeners that she disagrees with the initiative petition proposals championed by Speaker Plocher and Senator Coleman and says voters’ voices should be listened to. She also says new leadership is needed in Jefferson City and says everyday citizens interact with the Missouri secretary of state’s office the most of any statewide office, citing voting and business issues: