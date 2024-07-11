(LISTEN): Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek discusses 2024 election and state budget on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Republicans and Democrats in Jefferson City say Missouri has a record surplus. They are correct. Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek (R) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. He tells listeners that he doesn’t like the term budget surplus and prefers the term reserve instead. Treasurer Malek says with a surplus, people tend to spend it on things that are not necessary. He says Missouri’s record reserves were about $6-billion when he took office in January 2003. Treasurer Malek expects that number to be about $2-billion at the end of this fiscal year. He says that includes Missouri’s Rainy Day fund, which was an idea championed years ago by then-Governor John Ashcroft (R), then-State Sen. Ed Dirck (D-St. Ann) and then-House Speaker Bob Griffin (D-Cameron). Treasurer Malek is one of six Republicans running in the August GOP primary and hopes to win a full term. The other five GOP candidates are House Budget Committee chair Cody Smith (R-Carthage), State Sen. Andrew Koenig (R-Manchester) Lori Rook of Springfield, Tina Goodrick of St. Joseph and Karan Pujji of Berkeley. Missouri’s Democratic nominee for state treasurer in November is Mark Osmack of Manchester, and the Libertarian nominee is John A. Hartwig, Jr. of Clayton: