(LISTEN): Missouri state troopers participating in Operations CARE and Dry Water all weekend

Every available Missouri state trooper is on the highways and waterways today, for tomorrow’s Fourth of July and throughout the long holiday weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s counting period begins this evening at 6 and runs through 11:59 on Sunday night. Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown tells 939 the Eagle you should keep safety in mind:



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Patrol-Holiday-1.mp3

“Plan that trip ahead. Prepare for traffic, leave early. Be a safe and courteous driver. Obey traffic laws, designate a sober driver if alcohol is part of your plans,” Lt. Brown says.

During Missouri’s 2023 Fourth of July holiday counting period, 15 motorists were killed and another 646 were injured in more than 1,500 crashes. The Highway Patrol says one person also drowned during last year’s holiday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding you that it is illegal to discharge fireworks from a vessel. You’ll notice extra Missouri state troopers today as well on Missouri’s lakes and rivers, including Lake of the Ozarks. Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown tells 939 the Eagle that the Patrol will be participating in Operation CARE and Operation Dry Water throughout holiday period:

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Patrol-Holiday-2.mp3

“With Operation Dry Water, our water division troopers are going to be out in full force on Missouri’s lakes and rivers in an attempt to once again prevent impaired operators from being out there. And also remove those operators from our roadways and from our waterways before they have the opportunity to injure or kill someone,” says Brown.

Operation Dry Water targets impaired vessel operators. Lieutenant Brown is urging boaters to do their part by remaining alert for other boats and swimmers and by being courteous on the water.