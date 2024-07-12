(LISTEN): State Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City) discusses veterans issues on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri’s governor has signed bipartisan legislation from State Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City) that requires the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) to review current practices and to recommend additional efforts to prevent veteran suicides. Chairman Griffith joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, saying the bill is needed and that veterans are taking their lives. He says MVC will be able to hire more staff because of the bill. Chairman Griffith is disappointed that Governor Mike Parson (R) has vetoed $1-million approved by the Legislature for Columbia’s Welcome Home Veterans homeless shelter. Welcome Home, which is located on the Business Loop, provides transitional and emergency shelter, permanent housing, job assistance and wrap-around supportive services to at-risk and homeless veterans. Chairman Griffith tells listeners that he’s disappointed, noting that it’s the second straight year that Parson has vetoed the $1-million for Welcome Home. Representative Griffith tells listeners that the money would be used to expand the house and to help get more Columbia-area homeless veterans off the streets. Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City in September for the annual veto session. Chairman Griffith tells listeners that there is no appetite from state lawmakers to override the governor’s line-item vetoes: