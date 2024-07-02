(LISTEN): State Rep. Kurtis Gregory (R-Marshall) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Reps. Kurtis Gregory (R-Marshall) and Doug Richey (R-Excelsior Springs) are seeking the August GOP nomination to replace term-limited State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg). The massive district includes Cooper, Howard and Saline counties in the 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area, but also includes three western Missouri counties: Lafayette, Ray and Clay. The winner of the Gregory/Richey primary will face Liberty Democrat Jim Bates in November. Representative Gregory joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he had a good fundraiser last night in Columbia. Gregory is a former Mizzou football captain who helped lead the successful passage of bipartisan NIL legislation. NIL stands for name, image and likeness. Representative Gregory tells listeners that Mizzou’s 10-2 season in 2023 that included a Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State will have a “Flutie effect”, similar to enrollment increasing at Boston College during the Flutie years. Gregory says the bill is an amazing opportunity for student-athletes in Missouri, and not just at Mizzou. Representative Gregory also supports House Speaker Dean Plocher’s (R-Des Peres) creation of a new House Special Committee on Illegal Immigrant Crimes. Speaker Plocher will be holding a press conference shortly at the Statehouse. Representative Gregory also discussed agriculture and rural towns in his district, including Blackburn and Alma: