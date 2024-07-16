(LISTEN): U.S. Rep. Mark Alford joins “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” from RNC Convention in Milwaukee

Today is day two of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, and U.S. Reps. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) and Jason Smith (R-Salem) are two of the many Missouri Republicans in Milwaukee. Congressman Alford, who is staying with Missouri’s delegation, joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” He condemns Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and tells listeners there was a security lapse. Congressman Alford also discussed the tight security at the RNC convention in Milwaukee, telling listeners that that there are three perimeters in downtown Milwaukee that you have to get through, along with roadblocks and high fences. He says a number of members of Congress are staying at the hotel he’s at. Congressman Alford is hopeful and optimistic about former President Trump winning in November. He tells listeners that U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt (both R-Mo.) would both be an excellent attorney general, if former President Trump wins in November. Congressman Alford also emphasized the importance of growing the Republican Party and of a “big tent” philosophy. He says he’ll continue to campaign for GOP members of Congress who represent swing districts. Congressman Alford’s district includes Columbia north of Broadway as well as Centralia, Hallsville and Sturgeon: